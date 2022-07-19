Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Man arrested on suspicion of murder
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush have arrested a 39-year-old man.

Detective Inspector McGarvey said the suspect was detained on Monday evening.

“The man was arrested earlier this evening on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, assisting with enquiries," he said last night.

“Our investigation is continuing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush last night and the early hours of this morning and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 171 of 18/07/22.”

