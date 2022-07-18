Police investigate sudden death in Portrush

Police investigate sudden death in Portrush
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush this morning, Monday, July 18.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Church Pass, Bath Terrace and Bath Street areas. There is no pedestrian access between Bath Street and Arcadia.

Enquiries are currently ongoing into this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 171 of 18/07/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. 

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344