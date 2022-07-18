'Ongoing incident' in Portrush

'Ongoing incident' in Portrush
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Police have cordoned off an area of Portrush town centre following reports of a serious incident.

The PSNI have yet to release details but members of the public are advised to avoid an area around Bath Street, Bath Terrace and Church Pass.

“Due to an ongoing incident, motorists are advised to avoid the Church Pass, Bath Terrace and Bath Street areas of Portrush,” said a spokesperson.

“There is no pedestrian access between Bath Street and Arcadia."

Updates will follow as soon as more information is available.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344