School's out for Killowen teacher after 38 years

PUPILS and staff at a Coleraine primary school have paid tribute to a teacher who is retiring after almost 38 years of service.

Killowen Primary School celebrated the retirement of Mrs Ruth McKendry during a recent assembly with the message that she will be missed by all.

After qualifying as a teacher in 1984, Mrs McKendry took up a teaching role in Killowen Primary School and has been a dedicated and faithful member of staff for almost 38 years.

“Mrs McKendry has been an excellent, creative teacher, teaching throughout the Key Stages and engaging her pupils in many waysm” commented a school spokesperson.

“She has embraced many technological advances in education, beginning her teaching career using a blackboard and finishing with an interactive whiteboard.

“Mrs McKendry has supported the staff and principal, Mrs Arlene Moon, in her role of senior teacher and has led the staff in numeracy for many years.

“Mrs McKendry is a talented musician, playing the piano in weekly assemblies, leading the school choir and organising and coordinating school concerts.

“The staff and pupils at Killowen are very sad to be saying goodbye to Mrs McKendry and wish her a long, happy, healthy and very well-deserved retirement,” added the school spokesperson.