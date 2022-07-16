Fun for all the family at Cornfield Festival

IT was two years in the making but well worth the wait!

The Cornfield Festival was intially planned to take place in 2020 but the Covid pandemic delayed the event, like it did for so many others.

However the event at the the beautiful outdoor setting of Cornfield Project took place last week and proved a sure-fire hit for all the family.

The Cornfield Project at Hartford Park was the venue for a fun-filled three days with bouncy castles, music, food and drinks, outdoor gym fitness sessions, golf nets and wide and varied programme of activities

The activity programme included workshops for people of all ages and included mixed sports, making bug hotels, natural arts, drumming, dance, boxing, drama, archery, gaming, mud kitchen play, survival skills, visual arts and yoga!

The festival began on Friday 1st July running Sunday 3rd July when it finished with a live performance and DJ set from locally renowned band, Brown Sugar.

This festival had been developed and delivered by a local team of volunteers and community workers and has been made possible through funding from Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Festival Fund (supported by Department for Communities) and contributions from Bell Architects, MacBlair, CP Hire Ltd, Graphics Hub Signs and Right Price.

“It’s been a real team effort and we say thank you to everyone that has helped Cornfield Fest 2022 come together to make it such a success,” added the spokesperson.