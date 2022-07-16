Charity workers are braced for challenging winter

CHARITY workers are bracing themselves for “ a challenging winter” as cash-strapped households struggle to make ends meet during the cost of living crisis.

Samantha Boswell, Chief Officer at Community Advice Causeway, said: “We all know the difficulties that people are already facing and, by the winter, things will be even more challenging.

“The cost of living crisis will have some sort of impact on every household, regardless of income. Budgeting and careful living will only go so far to help.”

She added: “The harsh reality is that many households have already found that the increase in their basic living costs has turned previously affordable credit into unmanageable debt.

“They are falling behind with bills, struggling with the costs of travelling to work and school and unable to heat their homes or buy enough basic necessities.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is for people to seek free, confidential advice from a qualified and impartial agency like Community Advice Causeway, at an early stage. Early intervention is the key.

“Previously Citizens Advice, this year is our 50th anniversary and we are incredibly proud to have helped so many people with the problems that they face every day.”

Community Advice Causeway offers advice and support to guide clients out of poverty and financial difficulties, providing them with a long-term solution and, ultimately, a better future.

Addressing a Cost of Living Information Event, run by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Samantha said: “As costs of living increase our debt services are becoming busier. We are FCA registered and authorised to represent client.

“Anyone worried about starting to fall behind will receive help to budget and reduce outgoings or re-negotiate credit arrangements to make them more affordable.

“For those already struggling, our debt advisor will ensure they are looking after their basic needs first before deciding on the correct path to deal with debts.

“Priory debts are dealt with first, such as mortgage or rent arrears, to avoid repossession or eviction.

“We will deal with creditors directly so that clients will not receive frightening calls and letters.

“If repayment is not the best option we will facilitate a Debt Relief Order or bankruptcy to provide a fresh start and help clients live without fear. We are here to help everyone.”

As phone lines are very busy, everyone is welcome to self-refer preferably by email, where appropriate, with a response by the next working day.

As well as debt advice, the charity checks benefit entitlements, advises on housing rights and provides employment advice across the borough.

l For further information and advice phone 028 7034 4817 or email advice@advicecauseway.com