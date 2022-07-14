Friday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Thursday 14 July 2022 22:00
Here's the weather forecast for Wednesday, July 15 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
A warm welcome awaits you at the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle
Northern Ireland suffer loss to Austrians
All systems go for Armoy Road Races
All Ireland semi-final will be a step up admits Gallagher
Ireland team named to play Māori All Blacks in Hamilton
Fitzpatrick captures historic double at The Country Club
Jarvis joins Bannsiders
Another busy week for Springwell athletes
Under 11 cricket season underway at Coleraine
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Conor Mullan, Johnny McBride, Tom Robinson, Andrew McClelland, Stephen Ramsey, and Declan Shiels at the start of their cycle ride the length of Ireland in aid of Air Ambulance. WK27-46TMSP
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Coleraine Chronicle
2 Lodge Road, Coleraine
BT52 1NB
Tel: 028 7034 3344