Yacht towed to safety by lifeboat

A yacht that got into difficulties off Whitepark Bay has been towed to safety by Portrush lifeboat.

The RNLI were summoned on Sunday afternoon when the vessels propeller became jammed by a discarded rope.

A crew member was transferred to the yacht to try and release the rope. When it proved impossible, it was agreed the best course of action was to tow the yacht to the nearest port which was Ballycastle.

Beni McAllister Lifeboat Operations Manager at Portrush said: “Unfortunately, this can be a common occurrence with a yacht, but the couple on board did the right thing by contacting the Coastguard and asking for assistance.

“Our volunteer crew are trained for this type of incident, so it was all very straightforward.”

Mr McAllister went on to congratulate the Lifeboat;s newest volunteer crew member Roo McCrudden on his first 'shout' with Portrush RNLI.’