Boost for Building Ballysally Together as Lord Lieutenant calls

THE Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry dropped into Building Ballysally Together to visit the borough’s first winners of The Queens Award for Voluntary Service.

The group received the award as a recognition for their hard work in the Ballysally area.

The Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Alison Millar was accompanied by the Deputy Lieutenant Mrs Lorraine Young.

Both were welcomed by the Treasurer Mr Adrian Eakin which then gave the Lieutenant and deputy a tour of the community hub.

The Lieutenant was impressed with the work the group was involved in delivering to their community, from the food bank, clothing bank, gardening project, community library, re-imaging of murals, working with young people, community events and community café.

The Lord Lieutenant had conversations with many of the volunteer involved with the delivery of these projects that are provided to the community.

COMMUNITY FESTIVAL

Meanwhile, Building Ballysally Together is having a community festival event this week Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,July 6-8.

On Wednesday, July 6, there will be a gardening open day and coffee morning from10am-12pm.

Then on Thursday, July 7, history talks wil take palce at the Building Ballysally Together community hub at 7pm.

The Community festival day will take place on Friday, July 8, from 2pm-4pm at Building Ballysally Together.

There will be lots to do for the whole family including - amusement rides, bouncy castles, BBQ, airbrush tattoos and a BBQ - £1.50 for hot dog/burger and drink.

Then from 7pm-9pm there will be a musical bands night and board games for the kids, again at Ballysally Community Centre.