Community Festival Grant Boost For Red Sails Festival

The Portstewart Community Association has been awarded a Community Festival Fund grant towards this year’s Red Sails Festival from The Causeway Coast and Glens Council/ Department for the Communities.

The grant will help fund a number of events including performances by The Belfast Doghouse Ska Band, Andy Rodgers “Spirit of Elvis” Show, Roll The Dice, Rhythm ‘N’ Riffs, and The Alastair Scott Ceilidh band. It will also help toward a children’s Viking workshop.

Helping celebrate the festival return, additional musical acts, dance groups, street theatre and kids activities will mean there will be over 70 events this year.

For a guide on what's on, please check the Red Sails Facebook page or pick up a programme which are in most Portstewart Shops.