Ballintoy dog ban agreed
COUNCILLORS have voted to impose a complete ban on dogs along the scenic path between Ballintoy and Whitepark Bay.

A request for a Dog Control Order came from the owner of land between Ballintoy and Whitepark Bay accessible by a public right of way.

He has complained that dogs have been attacking livestock.

Agreement by the full 40-member council last week overturns a previous committee decision based on the findings of a monitoring exercise.

