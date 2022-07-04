Reporter:
Staff reporter
Email:
info@yourlurgan.com
Monday 4 July 2022 22:17
Here's Tuesday's weather across the UK from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Terry and Yasmin on their bikes for 800 miles in 8 days trip
All systems go for Armoy Road Races
All Ireland semi-final will be a step up admits Gallagher
West Ham move is realisation of dream
Ireland team named to play Māori All Blacks in Hamilton
Fitzpatrick captures historic double at The Country Club
Jarvis joins Bannsiders
Another busy week for Springwell athletes
Under 11 cricket season underway at Coleraine
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Patrick Kelly.
Louise Creelman, a teacher at Bushvalley Primary and President of the Ulster Teachers’ Union.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Coleraine Chronicle
2 Lodge Road, Coleraine
BT52 1NB
Tel: 028 7034 3344