Victor Chestnutt raises £60,000 for Life Beyond during UFU Presidency Term

As a charity, Rural Support relies on the kindness of all and the generosity of many through donations to the charity that goes towards supporting farmers and farming families helping them to build more resilient farm businesses and healthier farming families in Northern Ireland.

Throughout last year during his term as UFU president, Victor Chestnutt went above and beyond, raising £60,000 for Life Beyond, the bereavement and loss support programme founded by Victor and delivered by Rural Support in partnership with Embrace FARM. A significant amount of money that has enabled the charity to work with over 40 families since it was launched in late August 2021.

The Life Beyond programme provides much needed practical and emotional support for farm families in Northern Ireland who have experienced bereavement through whatever circumstances, and those who have survived a farm accident. The programme has continued to grow from strength to strength, supporting farmers and their faming families.

Victor is passionate about Life Beyond and the support it brings to farming families affected by loss in Northern Ireland and through his platform as UFU president he helped raise the profile for the programme as well as significant funds.

Victor commented “I am pleased to have played a part in getting Life Beyond going and will continue to help keep it moving forward over the coming years. I chose to fundraise for Life Beyond during my term as President of UFU through our JustGiving page, and I will continue to raise money to fund these services as it is something I feel very passionate about and believe it is a vital and important service here in Northern Ireland. I want to thank each and every organisation, business and individual who donated to the programme. Every penny makes a difference and we are so grateful for the support given.”

Through the JustGiving page and various events he has held over the year, and advocating on behalf of the programme, Victor raised £60,000 for Life Beyond and has been developing it along with the steering group so the programme can continue to help and support those who need it the most.

Rural Support have also welcomed Victor onto the Board of Rural Support. CEO Veronica Morris said “We are just delighted to have Victor on board as a Trustee as well as welcome the significant amount of funding he was instrumental in raising during his term as President of the UFU. His commitment and drive have also helped us to make the Life Beyond programme a unique and accessible service for our farming families who have suffered loss or have been diagnosed with a terminal illness. The practical business mentoring, along with trauma and counselling support make such a difference for our farming families at the most difficult time in their lives.”

If you or someone you know would benefit from the Life beyond Programme or from speaking to a Rural Support team member, please ring the support line which is confidential and is available 9am-9pm, Monday to Friday (voicemail and options available at all other times). The freephone number is 0800 138 1678.