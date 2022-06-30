Mayor joins Davy Boyle on his charity walking challenge

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace pictured with (back row, left-right), Nevin Boyle, Denis McNeill, (front row, left – right) Teresa Boyle, Davy Boyle and H

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has joined Coleraine’s Caring Caretaker as he continues his latest fundraising charity walk.

Davy Boyle has set himself a challenge to complete 1,000 miles, while raising money for Sands Northern Ireland and the Kidney Research Fund NI.

This week, Councillor Ivor Wallace met up with him for a leisurely stroll to Castleroe.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor said: “Davy Boyle’s charity work is an inspiration to all of us and I was very pleased to accompany him on such a beautiful morning as he racks up the miles towards his target.

“Davy has been raising money since the 1990s and in that time he has raised over £700,000 which is a truly phenomenal total which has helped many organisations.

“He’s showing no signs of slowing down and after the success of last year’s 600-mile walk, he has now decided to go even further.

“If you see him out and about please consider making a small donation in his yellow box or visit his online page – I know he will be very grateful.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Davy for all he has achieved through the years and I wish him continued success with his fundraising efforts," added the mayor.

You can make an online donation now by going to www.gofundme.com/f/3ahwdy-the-caring-caretaker

