Causeway Craft Trail Showcase Exhibition now open at Flowerfield Arts Centre

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has officially opened the Causeway Craft Trail Showcase at Flowerfield Arts Centre.

Councillor Ivor Wallace attended a special event earlier this month, along with some of the local creatives involved in the exhibition.

The showcase follows on from the successful launch of the Causeway Craft Trail and open workshop weekend in March which allowed visitors to meet with local makers in the places that inspire their work. The initiative also included a map, which links the locations of makers and craft collectives’ studios.

Speaking at the opening event, the Mayor said: “It's fantastic to celebrate the wealth of talent in the borough in this way and I hope many locals and visitors will visit the exhibition and use the new Causeway Craft Trail map to tour the area and discover the studios and workshops of the local artists who draw inspiration from our beautiful landscapes.”

The exhibition features a mix of traditional and contemporary crafts, and you can look forward to browsing beautiful pieces made by potters, textile artists, jewellery designers, glass artists and wood turners.

The Causeway Craft Trail Showcase is open until Wednesday August 31.

To find out more about the Causeway Craft Trail and the local makers visit https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/explore/craft-trail