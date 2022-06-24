Fun for all the family at Stendhal Festival

The multi-award-winning Stendhal Festival is renowned for its unmatched family friendly atmosphere and passion for introducing children to the arts in fun and entertaining ways.

The 12th annual Stendhal Festival, taking place at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady on June 30th – July 2nd is no different and along with a stellar line-up of musical performances from acts the likes of Sister Sledge, Villagers, Bronagh Gallagher, DJ Yoda, Hayseed Dixie, Lisa McHugh and Simon and Oscar of Ocean Colour Scene, Stendhal’s dedicated family programme is sure to provide amazing entertainment for all the family.

With a programme full of workshops, performances, theatre, circus skills and loads more to keep kids of all ages enthralled and amazed, Stendhal Festival is the perfect place to introduce young people to amazing and wide world of the arts.

Festival Director Ross Parkhill said: “Providing a gateway to the arts for kids is a massive part of our focus at the festival. Today’s kids are tomorrow’s innovators, so the earlier they get exposed to different artistic mediums the better in our opinion. It is a big reason as to why our family ticket price is such amazing value for money.”

He added: “Our family big top tent is once again brimming with loads of things for kids to see and do at Stendhal this year. Shows from Strong Woman Science, Paul Currie, Ursula Burns, Curragh Circus and everything else, compliment an amazing array of creative workshops, the wheelworks art cart and as usual our brilliant breast-feeding support station for new mums.”

Ross concluded: “We are also delighted to be partnering with the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on some of the workshops for the first time this year, we are so pleased to have them on board and we can’t for all the little ones to get stuck in to all the creative goodness we have in store for them this summer.”

For tickets and more info on the full family programme visit www.stendhalfestival.com