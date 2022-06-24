Covid-19 related deaths: week ending June 17

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that five deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in Week 24 ending 17 June 2022. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to 17 June 2022 has now reached 4,650. Of these, 3,235 (69.6%) took place in hospital, 984 (21.2%) in care homes and 431 (9.3%) at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents by place of death, shows that there was a total of 1,288 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 (including deaths that took place in a hospice, hospital, care home or elsewhere) occurring between 18 March 2020 and 17 June 2022. This accounts for 27.7% of all Covid-19 related deaths. However, no assumptions can be made in relation to where the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 17 June 2022 (week 24, 2022) was 298, 44 less than in week 23 of 2022 and 5 more than the 5-year average (2017-2021) of 293.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 4 (1.3%) of the 298 deaths registered in week 24, eight less than the previous week (12). The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered since the start of the pandemic is 4,645 up to 17 June 2022.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 73.8% of the 4,645 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 17 June 2022.

Over the period of the pandemic, Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts have had higher proportions of registered Covid-19 related deaths (12.3% and 8.0% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.7% respectively). Conversely, Ards & North Down and Fermanagh & Omagh both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths (1.9 and 1.8 percentage points lower than their respective share of all deaths).