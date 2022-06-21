Man released on bail

A man in his 20s arrested by detectives investigating a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property in the Glenvara Drive area of Coleraine in the early hours of yesterday, Monday 20th June, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for information about the incident, which was reported shortly before 12.05am.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any dash cam or other footage is asked to contact 101, and quote reference number 4 of 20/06/22.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.   
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

 

 

