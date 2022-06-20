Police investigate petrol bomb incident in Coleraine

Detectives investigating a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property in Coleraine in the early hours of Monday, June 20, have arrested a man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “It was reported just before 12.05am that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the Glenvara Drive area.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, and two petrol bombs were observed, one of which was burning in the front garden.

“Thankfully, the two occupants of the property were unharmed but significant damage was caused to the front door of the property and the living room window was smashed.

“A man, aged in his twenties, remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 4 of 20/06/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/