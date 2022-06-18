Boost for Ballysally services

THOSE fine hard working volunteers at Building Ballysally Together have been living up to their name and reputation.

A clothing bank at the community hub has opened and the community library has been re-located and refurbished.

“A clothing bank has opened for our community to provide quality second-hand clothes, free to those in need,” explained a spokesperson.

“These clothes were donated by individuals in our community which then were collected by volunteers and sorted out respectfully into ages.

“We recognised that there was a need for this clothing bank when we were talking to individuals who use our foodbank and those in our community.

“Our volunteers worked hard to get this clothing bank up and running for our community which has seen a success since opening,” added the spokesperson.

COMMUNITY LIBRARY

Meanwhile, the community library whas been re-located and refurbished to another location within the community hub where it is now easy to access and has more space.

“During the covid-19 pandemic we seen people take interest in new hobbies such as reading and thought it was important for us to provide a service to target these interests,” continued the spokesperson.

“We have numerous volunteers organise the books into categories and place onto shelving which made the books easy to see and access.

“Since opening the community library we have seen people in our community coming weekly to exchange books and take new books home to read,” added the spokesperon.