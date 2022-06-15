Model Care Home in Ballymoney under notice to close due to 'serious concerns' - Paisley 'alarmed and distressed'

LOCAL MP Ian Paisley has described the news that the registration of the Model Care Home, on Portrush Rd, Ballymoney has been cancelled because of 'serious concerns' as 'alarming and distressing'.

The regulatory body, the Regulatory and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) have released a statement on their website, which says:

“As a result of serious concerns in relation to the registration status of The Model Care Home, a nursing home in Ballymoney, and an absence of assurances around its financial arrangements, on 13 June 2022, RQIA made a successful application to a Justice of the Peace to cancel the registration of this service."

The news comes less than 10 months after the Court Care Home, next door to the Model Care Home, at one time owned by the same company, closed it's doors in a blaze of publicity and controversy, with over 20 staff losing their jobs.

Back then it was reported that the future of the Model Care Home owned by Model Group (NI) was secure.

Commenting Mr Paisley said:

“I have been in contact with Model Nursing Home and discussed the announcement by the RQIA and a notice to force its closure.

“This is an alarming and distressful situation for the residents , staff and families. I have for the past two days been in contact with RQIA and have asked to meet with them to establish a process where the excellent care Home would not have to close.

“The issues around closure are to do with financial structure of the business which is unique and not the level of care of standard of the home which is excellent.

“If this home were to close it would reduce a rural service significantly in Ballymoney and force families and residents to move away. There is an alternative course of action that must be found.”

The RQIA statement continues:

“RQIA acknowledges that this is a very difficult time for residents and families of The Model Care Home, and its staff. At present we are working closely with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, who are engaging with

residents and their families directly affected by these circumstances. RQIA must ensure that management of The Model Care Home is held accountable for the safety and wellbeing of its residents, and its business and financial arrangements

to support the delivery of safe and effective care.

“In the absence of such assurances RQIA must exercise its duties under the legislation. Throughout this, our focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of its residents. Should any family member have any concern about a care service please contact RQIA at: telephone:9536 1990, or email: info@rqia.org.uk.”

