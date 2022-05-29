Providing that missing link

‘NO ONE journeys alone through a difficult time.’

That’s the thinking behind a new charity counselling service which has just opened a new centre in Coleraine.

With the trauma that most people have gone through with the Covid pandemic and now the spectre of the cost of living crisis and the Russia Ukraine war, there would seem to be no better time for such a service reaching out to the local commuity.

Links Counselling Service has announced the opening of their newest offices in the North Coast, at 12 Lodge Road, Coleraine, with several centres already located within communities across the Southern and Northern area.

Links Counselling Service is a community-based charity providing timely and confidential therapeutic support for children, young people, adults and couples, catering for all ages from four to 80 plus.

Jane Steen, Counsellor with Links Counselling Service, explains: “We are passionate about journeying with people at their time of need.

“By providing a safe, professional and non-judgemental space for all members of our diverse community, we long to see individuals become more resilient and families and communities thrive.

“When it comes to mental health, we believe that early intervention is key and aim to be accessible to people at their point of need.

“As the name ‘Links’ suggests, we partner with a range of local services and organisations to ensure that people get appropriate and timely support.

MISSION

“Our mission is that people of the North Coast have a state of well-being where every individual reflects and realises their own potential and can cope with normal stresses of life, work productively, and contribute to their community.”

Jane believes it is a timely opening for the office in Coleraine: “The global pandemic over the past two years has had a huge impact on the mental health and wellbeing of both adults and children in our local communities.

“Research into pandemics tells us that systemic trauma will occur post crisis and the mental health of our communities have been severely affected.

“Given the current socio-economic climate in Northern Ireland and that one in four people are suffering with a mental health problem, demand currently outstrips provision.

“We offer one to one counselling, therapeutic support and group programmes to those who are vulnerable to ill mental health.

“Our team of highly skilled counsellors are trained to work with a variety of issues including depression, anxiety, grief, low self-esteem, symptoms of trauma, relational issues, eating disorders, including obesity and binge eating, suicidal ideation, and self-harm.”

CHALLENGE

l This month some of the counsellors and supporters of Links are taking part in the ‘5k a Day in May’ challenge and running, walking, cycling, or swimming, to raise support and much needed funds to continue the work and essential counselling support for children and adults along the North Coast.

To support and donate please visit our JustGiving page on: https://www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/links-coleraine

“To access counselling support or if you want to hear more, we would love to talk with you,” says Jane.

“We take self-referrals as well as referrals from GPs and other professionals. To make a referral visit our website www.linkscounselling.com and click on ‘Get Counselling’ to complete our referral form or contact our head office on 028 3834 2825.