How ME took away Heather's busy life

HEATHER Ward went from being a highly paid professional working for an international engineering and construction company to being mainly housebound without even the energy to read a book.

The 55-year-old Portstewart woman has suffered from ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis) for 12 years now.

And this week she has revealed how the hidden and debilitating condition has robbed her of her once active and busy life.

Heather has told her heartbreaking story as part of a local drive to highlight ME & Fibromyalgia Awareness Day, the first World ME Awareness day, which fell on Thursday, May 12th.

“I'm 55 now but had viral illness in 2010 and never recovered,” she told the Chronicle.

“I lived in England at the time working for an international engineering and construction company as a Chartered Safety & Health professional. I was previously a University senior lecturer but started my working life as a nurse way back in 1986.

“I was a senior level, well paid professional and my job involved director level meetings, corporate strategy, risk management and development of training. I had an active life and travelled a lot for pleasure as well as work.

“When I became ill I followed my GPs advice to exercise and became more severely ill. Current research and NICE guidelines now advocate rest and pacing.

“I was unfortunately unable to continue working, and as I wasn't well enough to look after myself, I moved back home to NI and lived for eight years with my parents.

SUPPORT

“In the last couple of years I've finally been able to live independently, but only because I have support of a home help, provided by the Trust. From being an active and busy person, I'm now mainly housebound and haven't even got the energy to read a book.

“When I'm seen in public I look well, but as ME is a hidden disability, what people don't see is the days in bed after a few hours being out. Every activity leads to PEM (post exertional malaise),” adds Heather.

Myalgic encephalomyelitis is a common, complex, chronic, multi-system physical disease that already affected over 30 million people globally pre-pandemic.

Classified by the World Health Organization ICD and SNOMED-CT as a neurological condition, the disease causes unusually severe disability and most often occurs after a viral illness. It can also affect people of any age or demographic, including children.

Fibromyalgia is an overlapping condition where pain is the most prominent symptom and we are now witnessing another pandemic of patients who are suffering strikingly similar symptoms of what’s being called Long Covid, after ‘mild’ initial SARS CoV2 infection in 2020.

The defining feature of ME is PEM (post-exertional malaise) i.e. a worsening of all symptoms on minimal, physical or mental exertion. Patients who have PEM will benefit from learning how to rest and pace their activities which has been proven to be the most effective method of self-management, and to avoid further deterioration in ME and Long Covid.

CHARITY HELP

However, there is help and hope out there and Heather is playing a leading local role for a charity which helps those who suffer from the debilitating condition.

“I discovered quickly that there was little or no support available to patients in NI from GPs or the health service and that education on these conditions to health professionals was almost non-existent,” continues Heather.

“A friend told me about Hope4me&fibroNI (www.hope4mefibro.org), a charity that provides members with support, but has also delivered medical conferences for the last 10 years, bringing worldwide experts to NI.

“It has also lobbied extensively to get services for patients, and this year the charity was also awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Services (equivalent to an MBE), with the prestigious award ceremony taking place at Buckingham Palace later in May.

“The charity is run entirely by volunteers who suffer from M.E., Fibromyalgia or Long Covid, supported by their family members.

“Members are from all over NI, ranging from children and their carers, through to adults. The charity does so much to support its members - and provides much needed HOPE.

“As many of the members are house or bedbound, monthly meetings by zoom are great for educating and supporting members and the meditation, craft and chat zoom groups help so much with isolation and restoring positivity.

“During the lockdown the charity also provided meal deliveries for those in need and hosted two online Christmas parties!

“The charity is also launching a third edition of their self-help booklet, complied by patients and carers who truly understand the devastating effects of the illness,” Heather concluded.

And after attending the promotional press call for the charity, Heather had to go home to rest - it’s a condition which now dictates a much slower pace of life for the once busy and active woman.