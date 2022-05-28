Council to assist Coleraine FC in Westminster funding bid

A COUNCIL committee has agreed to help Coleraine Football Club pursue funding for a new stadium.

The club is seeking to transform the Showgrounds into a 6000-seat venue capable of hosting international fixtures

The plan also includes a brand new ‘community hub’ building and 3G training pitch.

To help meet the estimated £16m cost, officials are lodging an application to Westminster's Levelling Up Fund.

And they have asked the council for help with their submission.

In a letter to Chief Executive David Jackson, Club Chair Colin McKendry assures the council he is not currently seeking a financial commitment.

Instead it wants a council representative to sit on its project board.

“We simply wish to ensure the application is robust enough with knowledge, experience and expertise with the council's involvement,” he wrote.

The club has suggested its redeveloped stadium complex can play a major role in revitalising the town centre.

That's because a later phase includes plans for a footbridge linking the Ballycastle Road site to revamped leisure centre facilities on Railway Road.

The club has acknowledged it currently operates as “an island” in the centre of town.

The redevelopment would help “open it up” in a way that would help it generate as much £3m for the local economy each year.

By connecting the stadium to the council's own multi-million pound project - the result could be “an integrated sport and leisure destination unique in Northern Ireland,” club officials have said.

In the meantime, the club says it hopes to start the stadium and community hub projects in early 2022.

In his letter Mr McKendry explains how Coleraine FC's plans meet Levelling up fund criteria.

The stadium plan fits into two strands, he writes.

“Because of our proximity to Coleraine town centre we are seen as a regeneration project as well as heritage.

“The historians in the club point to the earliest games of football in Northern Ireland being played in Coleraine by Scottish sailors and the Showgrounds, coming to its 100th anniversary in 2027, make it a worthy recipient.”

COMMUNITY HUB

In addition, the community hub phase will “target health and well-being and anti social behaviour among young people and increased participation of young girls in football.”

Mr McKendry said a planing application for proposals that have capture the imagination of key stakeholders, has already been lodged.

He concluded: “We see this as a great opportunity for not just Coleraine Football Club meeting its needs but also the entire Causeway Coast region as a stimulus and the IFA (Irish Football Association) through the provision of a modern venue.”

Mr McKendry's request for council representation was approved by members of the Leisure and Development Committee on Tuesday evening.

“I think it would be a very welcome development for the town centre and the club,” said the DUP's Aaron Callan.

The plans were also endorsed by Sinn Fein's committee members.

Councillor Sean Bateson said everything should be done to help get the project off the ground.

“It's fantastic for Coleraine and its fantastic for the whole council area,” he added.