New Megane ‘Techs’ step into EV arena

Deliveries Renault’s first pure electric Megane hatchback will be take place later this year, with prices for the three-car line-up starting at £39,995.

Available to order now, the Megane E-Tech has a quoted real-world range of 280-miles from a full charge of its 60kWh battery which is covered by an 8-year warranty.

Sold in ‘Equilibre’, ‘Techno’ and a range-topping ‘Launch Edition’, each model comes with a 5-metre Mode 3 charging cable as standard. Connected to a DC fast charger, the battery – one of the thinnest of any production car at 110mm – 186 miles of driving range can be achieved in just 30 minutes.

This powers a 160kW front axle-mounted electric motor that propels the French car from 0-62mph in a hot hatch rivalling 7.5 seconds, while the top speed is capped at 100mph.

Based on a new purpose-built ‘CMF-EV’ platform, entry-level ‘Equilibre’ cars sit on 18-inch ‘Oston’ alloy wheels and benefit from full LED headlights.

‘Techno’ versions are marked out by 20-inch ‘Soren’ alloy wheels, full adaptive LED headlights, front and rear signature lighting with dynamic turn signals, contrasting door mirrors and a shark fin antenna.

Exclusive to the UK market is ‘Launch Edition’, with this model attracting 20-inch ‘Enos’ alloy wheels and a gold F1-themes ‘blade’.

A choice of six colours is available – ‘Ceramic Grey’, ‘Shadow Grey’, ‘Glacier White’, ‘Diamond Black’, ‘Ceramic Grey’, ‘Flame Red’, and ‘Midnight Blue’ – with the choice of a contrasting roof designs in either ‘Diamond Black’ or ‘Shadow Grey’ depending on the model.

Inside, recycled materials have been used extensively to create a “welcoming and homely feel” for occupants, with the seat upholstery on mid-range ‘Techno’ models and above constructed from 100% reused products.

The star of the show is the high-resolution 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster combines with the 9-inch OpenR infotainment display “to deliver an unprecedented connected experience” by using the latest-generation ‘Qualcomm Snapdragon’ processor.

Google’s Android Automotive OS – the operating system used by more than 75% of the world’s smartphones – provides access to Google Maps and Google Assistant as well as a host of applications offered through the Google Play store.

Standard on mid-range ‘Techno’ and range-topping ‘Launch Edition’, the system has the ability to receive over-the-air software updates. A ‘Google Electric Route Planner’ also promises takes the worry out of long journeys.

It plans an optimal route, suggesting compatible charging points along the way and constantly updating the route according to the vehicle’s actual energy use. The system will even warn the driver should a proposed charging station be out of order prior to arrival and its compatibility to the car.

To make the transition from a conventional petrol or diesel vehicle to the Megane E-Tech easier, Renault is offering PCP finance packages that “encompass both the new crossover and the supply and installation of a Mobilize home charging solution”.

The company said: “This ‘turn-key’ package costs £1,170 allowing customers to enjoy their new electric vehicle ownership experience with the minimum of fuss and maximum convenience.”