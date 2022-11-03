Oval Racing season comes to a climax at Aghadowey

THE 2022 oval racing season at Aghadowey Oval comes to a thrilling climax on Saturday night (November 5) with two coveted Irish titles up for decision.

The Stock Rods Irish championship is always a hotly contested affair, with a whole host of possible front runners. Dan Shannon has qualified on pole position and he will be hoping he can stay ahead of the chasing pack.

Dan started the season with victory in the Alan Connolly Memorial Trophy at Aghadowey - can he finish it by taking the Irish crown?

Fellow Glenavy man and defending champion Jonny Cardwell will share the front row of the grid with Shannon, whilst former world champion Stevie McNiece from Enniskillen shares row two with Randalstown's Sam McNeice.

Multi-champion Mark Crawford and Ballymena's experienced Victor McAfee make up the third row.

Another keenly fought Irish title race will be for the Thunder Rods, where Donemana's Chris Baird starts from pole position on season long points.

Alongside will be Ballykelly's Matthew Nicholl, with Rasharkin's Jason Darragh and Ballycastle driver Andrew McLean next up.

The budget formula, in which the Vauxhall Astra is the car of choice, always produce close, competitive racing and the battle for the right to wear the green roof should be intense.

The hard-hitting 1300 Stock Cars contest their King of Aghadowey title, with the big steel bumpers put to good use to produce spectacular racing! Recently crowned Irish Champion Jonathan Brown is the defending champion and he will be keen to hold onto the trophy, but he will have to watch out for local points champ Chris Hamill, Josh McKinstry and Ivan Eliott to name a few others.

The all action Superstox formula and the Lightning Rods complete the programme, with the first race due off the grid at 6.30pm.