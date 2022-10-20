Michael Dunlop to ride at Sunflower Trophy races

By Damian Mullan

Michael Dunlop is a last-minute entry for this weekend's Jim Finlay Sunflower Trophy races.

Dunlop will take over the entry of Derek Sheils in the McAdoo Racing team and ride in both 600 Supersport and Superbike races.

Sheils has had to withdraw his entry due to illness.

Dunlop's entry will undoubtedly make up for the loss of Christain Iddon, who was down to ride for Buildbase Suzuki.

The 2022 Jim Finlay Sunflower Trophy races take place on Friday and Saturday (October 21-22) at Bishopscourt, county Down.

Admission charges - £25 all weekend, Under 16 free.

Car parking, motorhomes free on hard standing.

Gates open from 8am on Friday until 7pm Saturday.

