Eunan McGlinchey aiming for big finish at Sunflower meeting

AGHADOWEY rider Eunan McGlinchy is aiming to be at the front when he takes part in this weekend’s end of season Sunflower event.

The Sunflower, returning after a two-year hiatus, has always been known for its end-of-season showcase, and McGlinchey, who is looking to return to BSB, will certainly be out to prove his worth.

The Cookstown-based McAdoo Racing team have provided McGlinchy with a lifeline following his departure from Gearlink Kawasaki.

In recent weeks, Eunan has racked up wins at both Kirkistown and Bishopscourt meetings in both 600 and Supertwin classes, battling with arch-rival Alistair Seeley, himself, a former BSB Champion.

Both these riders have been battling at a lap record pace and, in doing so, have added to the prestige of the USBK series.

Since joining the McAdoo race team, the 24-year-old has taken 15 podiums from 16 starts, with 11 of those podiums being a win!

DETERMINED



Those results prove just how determined the young Aghadowey rider is and will be making his presence felt in each of the Supertwins (which will count for the Junior Sunflower Trophy), Supersport 600 and Superbike races.

The McAdoo race team will have no less than six bikes in action, along with Eunan; Dublin's Derek Sheils will also be in action; Sheils, who just lost out in the recent Mondello Masters title at the final corner, will be out to end the season in style, the versatile 40-year-old mechanic is equally at home on circuits as well as roads.

The 2022 Sunflower Trophy races, sponsored by Jim Finlay, take place on Friday October 21 and Saturday October 22 at Bishopscourt and will also be the final round of the 2022 USBK series.