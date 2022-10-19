Sidecars at Sunflower Trophy meeting

Over the past number of years, the Sunflower has pulled a large entry to the three wheeled class and this year is no different.

With the National Sidecar class continuing to grow in numbers, this weekend's meeting will see a good mix of the highly experienced and relative newcomers to the event.

The top three from the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship will be present and fighting for bragging rights in front of what will surely be the largest crowd at an Irish short circuit this year.

Dylan Lynch and Aaron Galligan have been flawless this year onboard their Eclipse Racing Suzuki LCR F1, winning the Masters title and will be relishing their first visit to Bishopscourt for 2022.

The Nuts Racing #71 pairing of Darren O’Dwyer and Mark Gash will be hoping to continue their success and will be out on their newly acquired Suzuki Baker F1 after taking second place in the south this year.

Derek Lynch and Anto McDonnel will be on the second of the two Eclipse Racing bikes and have shown great form to take third place against the big bikes on their little Suzuki-powered Moly F2.

The Cranmore Kawasaki LCR F1 will be making a welcome return to the track with Peter O’Neil at the bars, and this year he will be aided by Declan Bradey in the chair.

The Medlar Racing Suzuki LCR F1 of Fergie Woodlock and Luke Galligan have had more than their fair share of problems this year, but in the last few meetings, their gremlins appear to have been ironed out.

Nightmare Racings Eugene Kettle will again be joined by Steve Daly on their Suzuki LCR F1 as Stephen makes his first visit to the Sunflower Races.

The tried and tested combination of Hillsborough's own sidecar legend Scobby Killough and Simon Mythen will, of course, be once again onboard their immaculately presented Baker Yamaha long bike.

Former solo rider Ryan Dineen will be making his first Sunflower outing on three wheels on his recently purchased Kawasaki mounted Jacobs F1 where he will have fellow newcomer Harry McAleese looking after the third wheels for him.

Also making their maiden Sunflower outing will be Wexford's Ciaran Gordon and Meath's Cillian Rogers as they take to the tarmac of Bishopscourt on their Yamaha Kelly F1.

Seasoned sidecar campaigner Terry O'Reilly will be at the controls of the Cosmic Racing Suzuki LCR F2 as he seeks as much track time as possible in preparation for his 2023 season. He will be joined by passenger and solo rider Diarmuid McReamoinn.

Also racing an LCR F2 will be Maria Costello; while no stranger to racing in Ulster, this will be Maria’s first time this side of the water on three wheels, where she will be joined by Newtownards man Colin Smyth onboard her Kawasaki TT outfit.

Also taking a ferry trip to attend the weekend will be Kenny Howles, no stranger to the Sunflower races Kenny will definitely draw attention as he brings his three wheeled Krauser 500cc 2-stroke noise maker as his mount for the weekend.

While noted for their entertainment on track, the sidecar family are also some of the most friendly competitors you will find, and a walk around the sidecar paddock is a must where a warm welcome is guaranteed.