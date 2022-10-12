Tourist Trophy: a new feature length docufilm

The Isle of Man TT Races is known as the world’s ultimate road race, for those that compete it’s a triumph of human spirit and ferocious determination. But what exactly does it take to elite riders to perform at such a high level? The new and original feature length film, Tourist Trophy coming exclusively to TT+ this November will deliver fans a compelling insight into the passion and drive that’s embedded into the blood of this elite group of riders.



Competing in the Isle of Man TT Races is a challenge that sits so close to the limits of reason and rationality for many and this autumn, Tourist Trophy looks to lift the curtain on the bravery, concentration and commitment required to take on this world famous fete. As the TT emerges from the post-COVID hiatus, Tourist Trophy tenderly follows several of the protagonists at this year’s races in their pursuit of self-achievement, taking fans on a journey through the palpable tensions and relentless preparations that went into the return of the world’s ultimate road race.



All riders share the same ambition to be heroes of their own fairy-tale, but often couldn’t be further apart in approach. Tourist Trophy delves into the mind-sets of several protagonists including; the militant determination of Mike Russell as he strives to compete in every race, the highly anticipated and eager TT newcomer eager Glenn Irwin who became the fastest newcomer as well as his fellow team-mate and TT legend, John McGuinness MBE who this year completed his 100th race start. The new docufilm also follows the journey of sidecar constructors and racers extraordinaire, Tom and Ben Birchall, and of-course no film about the 2022 TT would be complete without the man of the moment and current King of Mountain, Peter Hickman.



Directed by accomplished documentary maker, Adam Kaleta, Tourist Trophy will be completely free to watch and will air exclusively on TT+, the official digital streaming channel for the Isle of Man TT Races. Fans will be able to watch the feature length film as it premieres on TT+ at 8pm, Wednesday 23rd November, 2022.



Fans wanting to fully immerse themselves in the cinematic experience of Tourist Trophy will be able to do so at the film premiere on Wednesday 23rd November, 2022 at the Villa Marina, Douglas, Isle of Man. Those attending the premiere will have the opportunity to get closer to the action and experience an intimate chat show as well as signing session with the directors and stars of Tourist Trophy. Tickets are limited, with details on availability announced soon.