Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club submits date for next year

THE Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club (AMRRC) following the recent Annual General Meeting has confirmed that the races will be run on Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29 2023, subject to ratification by MCUI later this year.

The club was also delighted to announce the appointment of William Munnis as new club chairman and that he will also take on the role of Clerk of the Course. William has been a member for many years and has been involved in various aspects of the preparation and delivery of the races over the years.

Given William’s new role, the club would like to take this opportunity to thank outgoing chairman and past Clerk of the Course, Bill Kennedy, MBE, who has been instrumental in his work, commitment, and enthusiasm in ensuring the Armoy Road Races have been as successful and popular as they are.

Of note, Bill continues as a director of the club and will continue to be active and influential in engaging with the road racers to garner their interest and ultimately their applications to race at Armoy.

Stanley Stewart was also appointed as a director of the club with Gareth McAuley elected as vice chairman during the AGM.

William Munnis, Chairman of AMRRC and Clerk of the Course commented: “I am really looking forward to the year ahead as we begin the preparations for Armoy Road Races 2023. Pulling together all the arrangements and logistics for such an event is quite an undertaking and only possible with the help of the brilliant and committed team of AMRRC members and volunteers.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to especially thank Bill [Kennedy] for all his hard work over the past 14 years. The club has bestowed Bill an honourary membership and rest assured he’ll still be very much part of this year’s team’s efforts.

“Armoy Road Races have become an established fixture in the road racing calendar and to see it grow each year, well it’s just remarkable and we’re really proud of what everyone has achieved to date, with the help of sponsors including our title sponsor, the Bayview Hotel, the many top quality road racers as well as the many fans.

“Believe it or not, we’ve started getting enquiries for next year’s races, and from as far away as Australia, thus the confirmation of our plans to continue to run the races on the last Friday and Saturday in July.”

The Armoy Road Races event was enabled by funding from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

For more information, visit the website: www.armoyroadraces.com search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook or follow on twitter @ArmoyRoadRaces.