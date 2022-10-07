Carmichael is a National hero

After being a British National Rally Champion runner-up three times, Alan Carmichael finally sealed the title on the Trackrod Rally in Yorkshire.

But the Ballymoney driver had to endure a dramatic finish to the event alongside team-mate Arthur Kierans as cooling issues forced them to stop on the final test.

However, Carmichael successfully nursed the Hyundai i20 R5 back to the finish Filey - a finish being all that was required to seal the crown.

“I would like to thank Dave Jackson of JKS Rally and his team for looking after the car so well and spending so many sleepless nights repairing it every time I decided to have a bumpy, usually a week before a big rally,” said Carmichael.

“Of course, this would not have been possible without my navigator Arthur Kierans who has pushed me on all year.

“He has made me a more confident driver and the pace is really up there now.”

A title didn’t seem a possibility at the start of the season as Carmichael retired from Rally Tendring and Clacton in England - but from that point onwards he returned maximum scores at the Jim Clark Rally, the Nicky Grist Stages, the Grampian Forest Stages, and Rali Ceredigion in Wales.

The late drama in Yorkshire did thwart Carmichael’s efforts of making it fifth consecutive perfect score in the British National Rally Championship title race.

The Trackrod Rally also saw Osian Pryce and Noel O’Sullivan crowned the British Rally Champions for the first time.

They conquered the loose surface event from four-time title winner Keith Cronin, who needed to finish at the top of the timesheets to take the Championship to the final round at the Cambrian.

However, second was the best Cronin could manage, meaning his wait to try and equal Jimmy McRae’s record of five trophies must wait for another year.

“I have always wanted to have my name on that trophy,” said Pryce, last season’s runner-up.

“It has been such a long process to make this happen and I have to say a huge thank you to everyone who has made this happen.

“We have been patient, the hunger never faded so I’m so glad we persevered and kept at it.

“I’ve tried to do this for many, many years and I’ll forever be in debt for people’s generosity, kindness and support.

“I just hope this repays them because I’m very proud of them and proud of what we have achieved,” he added.