Paying to spectate must be compulsory

PAYING TO attend national road race meetings in Northern Ireland should be made compulsory to help safeguard the sport’s long-term future.

That is the view of Bill Kennedy, who is stepping down from his position as Chairman of Armoy Road Racing Motorcycle Club Ltd and Clerk of the Course at the Armoy Road Races.

Kennedy has been a leading light in helping to build up the profile of the north Antrim meeting, which was first run back in 2009.

Since then, it has grown to be become Ireland’s top national event, attracting many of the sport’s biggest teams and riders in the process, including Michael Dunlop and his late brother, William.

Guy Martin and Conor Cummins have also made appearances around the three mile course, with Davey Todd adding his name to that list over the summer. The Englishman was in imperious form and shattered the outright lap record by establishing a new benchmark of 108.534mph on his way to winning the feature ‘Race of Legends’ on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda Superbike.

However, if Armoy Road Races is to continue to prosper, and witness similar historic performances moving forward, then legislation that means people have to pay to spectate needs to be fast-tracked, Kennedy told Chronicle Sport.

In recent times, the sport has had to come to terms with soaring costs, the biggest being public liability insurance. There are other expenses that people don’t appreciate, said Kennedy, such as the hiring of plant equipment, the erection of suitable grandstands and a bill of £6,000 for portaloos.

“We always seem to get the support and we remain very grateful to some very loyal sponsors, like the Bayview Hotel who have been with us since day one.

“We have also received very good support from people who are not even in business that will maybe drop you a cheque for £250 or £500.

“The pre-selling of programmes has been a big, big help and spectator numbers have remained very strong. And, yes, that is probably because we do put on a good show.

“However, I would like us to get to a point that when the roads close we can charge for people to enter the circuit and make that compulsory.

“If we could do that for the national road races then you could survive - and survive very well.

“If you could do that then you would be able to attract a better calibre of rider because you could end up giving them all free entries whereas at this point in time you are relying on their entry fee.

“People are happy to pay to get into a football match or a concert, so if it was made compulsory - because at the moment the law is not on our side - then individuals would not be able to freeload.

“If people want to see the sport continue, and I think there is a big, big appetite for that, then I think there will be enough people who want to support it and help sustain national road racing.

“We welcome the health and safety aspect because the safer an event is the fewer accidents there are and that is better for your insurance in the long run, and although we don’t grumble about the extra work and checks, it still tends to cost the club money,” he added.

