The 2022 IMC final showdown this Saturday!

The countdown is on for the climax of the IMC 2022 Championship, which takes place this Saturday, 10th September at Kirkistown Motor Racing Circuit.

With only three of the championship titles decided it’s all to play for and the chase will run to the final flag.

In the Dualways supported BamBam Class, Joel Haire leads from Max Robinson’s eight point deficit. Paige Mullen will be hopeful of holding onto her six point lead from Boyd Knipe for the final podium position.

Buster Sherman-Boyd has retained the Road Racing Ireland supported Junior Gearbox Class, while Max Robinson looks sure to clinch second. The fight for third, however, is a much closer affair, with just two points separating Joel Haire and Fionn Stephens.

In the Misano Moto Imports UK supported Junior Mini GP Class, Jack Burrows looks set to seal the Championship given his 25 point lead over Lewis Mullen. While the lads are very much on a level playing field, Lewis’s obligations to the FIM Ireland Series proved costly. Buster Sherman-Boyd finds himself in a secure third, an advance from his 2021 fifth place.

Within the Mini GP Class is the additional award of the original Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy, kindly offered up to the ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ by custodian Trevor Armstrong. Given the prestige and history such an award carries, we can be sure the front runners, separated by a mere four points, will be vying for the honour.

Lewis Mullen is hopeful of making it a double celebration by claiming the title of the EPG Machinery supported Junior Elite 4-stroke Class. Lewis heads into the weekend with an 11-point lead over Matt Davidson, who, in turn, holds the same lead over 2022 IMC- Dualways Scholar Cody Miskelly.

The Eurol Lubricants Ireland supported Senior Stock 140cc Class is decided – Ruben Sherman-Boyd the Champion from Luke Johnston and James Thompson.

In the Martha Beatty supported Senior Stock 140cc Group 2 Class, current leader Joe Quinn holds a 21-point lead over newcomers Nathan Babb and Brian McGeough. Just 10 points separate youngster Mark Carey from Luke Johnston in the David Beatty supported Senior Open Class, while Mark’s older brother, Adam, occupies third.

James Thompson and Nathan Ingram - each of them a winner throughout the season - sit on equal points in fourth. Kelan Smith has sewn up the Temple Tree Services supported Stock Vets Class with an impressive seven out of nine overall wins. Last year's champion Eoin Smith has secured secnd from Michael Murphy whose consistency reaped the reward.

As well as the 2022 titles, riders have battled throughout the season for the additional accolade in the form of prestigious historical trophies bestowed upon the championship. In addition to the Neil Robinson Memorial mentioned above, the championship was entrusted with the Gene McDonnell Trophy (winner of the Senior Open), the Mago Racing Perpetual Cup (highest scoring 2-stroke competitor), the Jim Farlow Perpetual Cup (best Senior Stock competitor across all three stock classes – Group 1, 2 and Vets), and the Tudor Rose Shield provided by Anne Forsythe in support of our growing female fraternity. Quite an honour to us all.

Practice and qualifying will commence at 10am with racing from 12.30pm approx.