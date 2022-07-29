Michael Dunlop withdraws from Armoy Road Races

Michael Dunlop withdraws from Armoy Road Races

Michael Dunlop. Pic: Philip Magowan, Press Eye.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

FANS' favourite and hometown hero Michael Dunlop has withdrawn from this weekend's Armoy road races, according to a BBC report.

It's a huge blow to organisers just hours before the start of Friday racing, the Ballymoney rider having won the feature 'Race of Legends' race at the meeting nine times in a row.

In a statement posted early on Friday on the MD Racing Facebook page, Dunlop explained his reasons for his decision.

The MD Racing statement said that 'all of the MD Racing machines were prepped and ready to take part in Armoy,' but they had 'decided to withdraw from the meeting.'

"We can't explain our level of disappointment with the situation with the club after 10 plus years of commitment to the event," it added.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344