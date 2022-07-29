Armoy Club 'disappointed' Michael Dunlop not racing

A SPOKESPERSON for the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club says it is 'very disappointed' that Michael Dunlop will not be racing at the event this weekend.

It follows an announcement from the rider that he would not be taking part.

"The club is very disappointed that Michael Dunlop and MD Racing will not be attending the Armoy Road Races, particularly when this is his home race," said a club spokesperson.

"The club treats all riders fairly and equally, always has done and are saddened that anyone would think otherwise. Riders enter races and withdraw for various reasons which is always disappointing.

"There will be no further comment on this matter."