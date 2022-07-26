Sponsors all set for Armoy Road Races

With just days left to go until this weekend's highly anticipated Armoy Road Races with the Bayview Hotel Race of Legends, the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club has announced further sponsorship deals for this year’s races.

Hilton Car Sales is continuing its sponsorship of the Supersport 600 Race, Park Electrical Services and Brap Moto continuing their joint sponsorship for the Senior Support Race, the Diamond Bar, Ballymoney and the Mermaid Club returning as sponsors of the Lightweight Supersport Race and Tilesplus sponsoring the Senior Classics Race.

Andy Hilton, owner of Hilton Car Sales, a quality used car retailer located in Ballymena said: “We have been involved in a sponsor capacity for the past three years of the event although as a fan it has been much longer.

“I really enjoy the whole spectacle around road racing and the atmosphere at Armoy is unreal. We are excited to be sponsoring this year’s Supersport Race and are looking forward to the races this weekend."

With final preparations taking place, Bill Kennedy, Clerk of Course commented: “It's brilliant news that Hilton Car Sales is supporting us again this year. I’m looking forward to receiving a branded Porsche Jeep which is used as the Clerk of the Course’s vehicle throughout the races. Andy and his team have been a great help to us over the past few events and we really do appreciate all the local companies supporting us financially as without them we really couldn’t put on the event.”

The Supersport race is one of the most highly anticipated races of the event and, as expected, is drawing in some of the best names in road racing.

Park Electrical Services and Brap Moto have once again confirmed their involvement with the popular Senior Support Race.

Based in Belfast’s Harbour Industrial Estate, Park Electrical Services has been a sponsor of the races since the first ever Armoy Road Races which took place in 2009. Brap Moto, a motorcycle dealership in Moira has returned for its second year of joint sponsorship of the Senior Support Race.

Davey Chambers, owner of Brap Moto, said: “We are really pleased to be sponsoring the Senior Support Race for the second time. Last year was such a great event and as an avid road racing fan and lover of motorcycles, I am proud to give the club my support again. I’m really looking forward to the weekend and to what I know will be a very enjoyable and exciting event.”

The Senior Support Race is one of the most popular races at Armoy and always draws the spectators.

The Diamond Bar, Ballymoney and the Mermaid Club are returning as sponsors of the Lightweight Supersport Race.

As long-term fans of the races they have been supporting a race every year since 2011 and 2009 respectively.

Ken Palmer, from the Mermaid Club, remarked: “We are committed to being able to support Armoy Road Races. The Mermaid Club is largely made up of a small number of road racing fans from the Kircubbin area in County Down and we have been long standing supporters of this event.

“It is great to see how Armoy Road Races has evolved since that first race back in 2009. We have been made so welcome each year by the Club and supporters and are really looking forward to this year’s event. The Lightweight Supersport race is sure to be an exciting watch.”

Fellow road racing fan and manager of the Diamond Bar, Stephen Hargan, echoed Ken’s comments: “The Diamond Bar is so pleased to sponsor the Lightweight Supersport race once again. I’ve been involved in road racing for many years and there is nowhere quite like Armoy. It’s such a brilliant event and a great opportunity to be able to watch some of the world’s top riders.”

For the third year in a row, Ballymoney company, Tilesplus, which specialises in tiles, bathroom furniture and sanitary ware, plus a huge range of exterior tiles, has sponsored a race at Armoy.

Lindsay O’Neill, owner of Tilesplus, said: “We are delighted to continue our sponsorship of the Senior Classics at Armoy Road Races for the third year. I have grown up with motorcycle racing and being from Ballymoney, you really couldn’t be better placed to see some of the best riders taking on the challenges of the Armoy Road Races.

“As the owner of a family-owned business, we are committed to supporting local clubs and activities on our doorstep. Armoy Road Racing is such a unique event, and we are excited to be involved again. The Senior Classics always attracts a high calibre of riders and is a great event to watch.”

Armoy Financial Advisers JW Hickinson, & Co is also back on board co-sponsoring the Junior Support alongside local man James McKillop. Both are huge supporters of the Armoy Road Races, giving their sponsorship and time each year.

“As a club, we are delighted to welcome back Hilton Car Sales, Park Electrical Services, Brap Moto, the Diamond Bar, the Mermaid Club, Tilesplus, MJF Builders, JW Hickinson & Co and James McKillop as sponsors and for their continued support,” said Bill Kennedy, MBE, Clerk of Course.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors because without them, the Armoy Road Races couldn’t take place. We’re looking forward to seeing Armoy village filled with all the riders and spectators this weekend.”

Bike Week is currently in full swing with events running all week until Saturday 30th July with the races taking place on Friday 29th July and Saturday 30th July 2022 culminating in the Bayview Hotel ‘Race of Legends’. The Armoy Road Races event is enabled by funding from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

For more information, visit the website: www.armoyroadraces.com search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook or follow on twitter @ArmoyRoadRaces.

Photo 1

Pictured are Andy Hilton, owner of Hilton Car Sales, road racer Neil Kernohan and Bill Kennedy MBE, Clerk of the Course.

Photo 2

Pictured with Bill Kennedy MBE, Clerk of the Course, is Davey Chambers of Brap Moto and road racer Alan Johnston.

Photo 3

Pictured at last year’s Armoy Road Races is Stephen Hargan, manager of the Diamond Bar.

Photo 4

Pictured are Bill Kennedy MBE, Clerk of the Course, road racer Neil Kernohan and Lindsay O’Neill, owner of Tilesplus.