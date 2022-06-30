All systems go for Armoy Road Races

ARMOY Road Races will once again welcome some of the best-known riders, both locally and internationally, to the picturesque village of Armoy as it prepares for a weekend of world class road racing over July 29-30.

Launching this year’s event at the Bayview Hotel in Portballintrae on Wednesday, Armoy Motorcycling Road Racing Club members came together with road racers, sponsors and invited guests to celebrate the Armoy Road Races - the first time since 2019.

Hosted by title sponsor, the Bayview Hotel and owner Trevor Kane, guests at the event had the opportunity to hear about the history of the races and meet some of this year’s riders, including Yorkshire man, Jamie Coward, who was recently crowned leading TT privateer for the second time after securing five top-eight results at the Isle of Man TT, Magherafelt man Adam McLean, Ballymoney rider Darryl Tweed, who will be racing for Wilson Craig Racing, Cullybackey man, Neil Kernohan and James Rothery from Cumbria, as they took part in a panel discussion.

For the full story, see Tuesday's paper.