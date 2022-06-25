Countdown on for Armoy Road Races final entries  

ROAD racers intending to take part in the ever-popular Armoy Road Races are urged to get their entries in before the closing date of Monday (June 28).

Taking place on Friday July 29 and Saturday July 30, this year’s event is on course to attract some of the big names in the world of road racing, along with some of the rising stars of the TT Races and North West 200.

Viewed as one of the best national road races in Ireland, Clerk of the Course Bill Kennedy MBE commented: “We’re now on countdown to the big event and with the closing date for entries, Monday 28th June, I would advise anyone thinking about entering to get their form submitted as soon as possible as the club won’t be taking entries beyond the closing date.

"Entry forms can be completed online through our website www.armoyroadraces.com, so there is no need for a stamp or any delay.

“Last year we had an incredible 40 newcomers and the biggest entry ever and we are very excited about this year’s event. At this stage, I want to make sure everyone gets a chance to get their entry in and we are now up against it, as the deadline looms.

“We’ve also added a Classic Superbike Race this year, sponsored by Steadplan Sales. All the technical information for this race can also be found on the website.

"For now, I’d call on all road racers to just get your entries in! Thereafter we’ll be able to give a who’s who of competitors and what the fans can expect for this year’s Armoy Road Races.”

This year, Bike Week runs from Sunday July 24 until Saturday July 30 with the races taking place on Friday July 29 and Saturday July 30, culminating in the Bayview Hotel ‘Race of Legends’.

The Armoy Road Races event is enabled by funding from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

For more information, visit the website: www.armoyroadraces.com search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook or follow on twitter @ArmoyRoadRaces.