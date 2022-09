THE dates and times for this year's Bathshack SHC semi-finals have been confirmed.

Cushendall Ruari Og will meet Loughgiel Shamrocks in Ballycastle at 2pm on Sunday October 2 with Dunloy Cuchullains meeting St. John's at Dunsilly three hours later at 5pm, also on Sunday October 2.

