Attacks would stop if police took action against drug dealers, claims Cllr Russell Watton

‘Community backs petrol bombs’ - PUP

Russell Watton says there is ‘tacit approval’ for petrol bomb attacks on drug dealers in estates like Ballysally.

Wednesday 7 September 2022 17:00

LOYALIST paramilitaries have community support for a petrol bombing campaign that is aimed at eradicating drugs from Coleraine's estates.

That was the claim made by PUP councillor Russell Watton who insisted the attacks would end if police took tough action against the dealers

In response, the borough's police chief said they do nothing but harm to communities and reassured the public all reports of crime were robustly investigated.

