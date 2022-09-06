Too many desks amid falling birth rate, concludes report

A TOTAL of 37 primary and eight post-primary schools across the borough do not have enough pupils to meet the government's threshold for sustainability.

The figures are contained in the EA's just-published operational plan for 2022-2024.

It sets out where there needs to be more or fewer schools in Northern Ireland in future, based on an analysis of schools and pupils in the 11 council areas.

The EA document said that the number of school-age children in Causeway Coast and Glens was expected to fall over the next decade.

