Strike threat looms as councillors meets over pay demand

Strike threat looms as councillors meets over pay demand

Local bin collections could be affected if the council workers strike goes ahead.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

Tuesday 6 September 2022 15:00

THE latest pay demand from unions representing local council workers will be heard by elected members tonight (Tuesday, September 6).

The response from councillors could well determine whether ratepayers will face disruption to services in the coming weeks.

One union source told the Chronicle: “If it isn't accepted there will be a strike.”

Failure to reach a deal would see staff from Causeway Coast and Glens join colleagues in Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon, plus Lisburn and Castlereagh in a walk out.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344