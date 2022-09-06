Strike threat looms as councillors meets over pay demand

THE latest pay demand from unions representing local council workers will be heard by elected members tonight (Tuesday, September 6).

The response from councillors could well determine whether ratepayers will face disruption to services in the coming weeks.

One union source told the Chronicle: “If it isn't accepted there will be a strike.”

Failure to reach a deal would see staff from Causeway Coast and Glens join colleagues in Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon, plus Lisburn and Castlereagh in a walk out.

