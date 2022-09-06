Brave RNLI technician saves the lives of two children

THE QUICK-thinking actions of a Cloughmills man helped to save the lives of two children who got into difficulty in the sea near Portrush.

RNLI systems technician Euan Noble was enjoying a weekend off at Portrush’s East Strand, surfing with his girlfriend Charlotte when she raised the alarm.

An experienced surfer, Euan - who works to maintain the mechanics of lifeguard equipment in the Ballymoney RNLI Support Centre - didn’t waste any time in making his way to the two children, aware that there was a rip current in that area of the bay next to the Arcadia building.

Back on shore, meanwhile, RNLI lifeguard Luca - who was on patrol along the East Strand - also noticed the children struggling with bodyboards by the rocks.

