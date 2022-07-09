Harriet proves she is a cut above the rest

A BIG-HEARTED Portrush schoolgirl has raised £1,560 by having her long blond hair cut for charity.

Harriet Taylor, who attends Carnalridge Primary School, donated 12 inches of her lovely locks to The Little Princess Trust.

The vital charity provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Harriet is the daughter of Kathryn and James Tayor.

Her proud grandmother Sonya Smyth, who lives between Coleraine and Limavady, sent photographs of Harriet to The Chronicle after her hairdresser had given the five-year-old a dramatic new look.

Sonya said: “We are all so proud of Harriet and want to thank everyone who donated.

“Harriet has only had a couple of trims since she was born and thought she would grow her hair long and donate it to the Trust.

“Her mum set up a Just Giving page and we were all delighted when she managed to raise £800 but the final total is amazing.”