Keeping it in the family!

ALMOST a century has passed before mother and daughter won the same trophy at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

The trophy in question is the Collin Cup and the golfers were Aileen Bradley, later D’Arcy, who won the trophy in 1928 and her daughter Patricia McNally (nee D’Arcy) who has won the same trophy 94 years later in 2022.

Speaking about the winning of what she called ‘her mother’s trophy,’ Patricia McNally said: “Of all the club trophies, this one has a very special meaning to me.

“I have been trying to win it and finally, 94 years later, I have succeeded!”

Congratulations Patricia on what must have been an emotional win.