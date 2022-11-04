Jim bags a hole in one!

Smiles all round at Portstewart Golf Club.

By Damian Mullan

Friday 4 November 2022 12:55

CONGRATULATIONS to Jim Bradley who recently recorded a hole in one at Portstewart Golf Club.

On the sixth hole on the Strand Links on Saturday October 22, following a stunning nine iron tee shot, Jim was celebrating after his ball ended up in the hole.

This was witnessed by the Captain David Lamont, Hon Secretary Stuart MacDonnell and Dr Sloan Harper.

Sadly, work commitments took Jim away from the club after the golf though his golf partners more than made sure the event was marked in style.

