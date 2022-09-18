Matthew McClean claims historic US Mid-Amateur title

Matthew McClean, a 29-year-old optometrist from Belfast, slept on a 2-up lead over Hugh Foley, 25, halfway through the 36-hole championship match of the weather-delayed 41st U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship.

Due to heavy rains last Sunday the schedule was adjusted to have the second 18 of the final contested on Saturday morning, two days later than planned.



Normally in a 36-hole final, players take a lunch break between rounds. This year, the finalists returned to the same house – they are staying at the residence of Foley’s caddie, Dan Benedum – and likely chatted about their performance at dinner.



On Saturday morning, McClean picked up where he left off, doubling his lead by the 24th hole before a birdie on the 30th left him five up with six holes remaining.



Foley was not done yet though, and a string of three consecutive birdies turned up the pressure on McClean. A narrowly missed chance to close out the match on the 34th left McClean two up with the same number of holes remaining and he duly closed out the match 3&1.



"Yeah, fantastic," said McClean after his win. "Sort of probably hasn't sunk in just yet. It's been a very long week, but I'm sure once we sort of sit down this evening, it'll sort of sink in a wee bit more, but yeah, it's unbelievable really.



"Me and Hugh have played a lot of golf this year. He's beaten me twice. This is the first time I've beaten him. It was hard not to think that it was going to be three in a row that I was going to get beat. We know each other pretty well; as I said, we're staying with each other for the past two weeks that we've been here.

"It's been fun. It's probably in a way who I wanted to play in the final but at the same time it's not the person you want to lose in the final as well.

"Hugh has played unbelievable golf this year. For the past three months he's probably been the best player in Ireland comfortably. So it's a final; this is still obviously a very, very good week."



McClean and Foley are the first male players from Ireland to reach a USGA final; Valerie Hassett (Lahinch) lost in the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur championship match in 1998.



Neil Manchip, Golf Ireland High Performance Director said: “Both Hugh and Matt have shown impressive form already this season and for them to travel together to Wisconsin and make the final of the U.S. Mid-Amateur is a terrific endorsement of their skill and ambition and a very proud day for Irish golf.”



Mark Kennelly, Golf Ireland CEO said: “Two Irish players reaching the final of the U.S. Mid-Amateur is an outstanding and unprecedented achievement. Great credit is due to Matt and Hugh and heartiest congratulations to Matt on winning this out in this unique all-Irish final.”



Both finalists are exempt into the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado. While McClean earns an exemption into the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club and a likely invitation to next April’s Masters Tournament, plus a 10-year U.S. Mid-Amateur exemption.