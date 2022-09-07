Special moment for Royal Portrush

DARREN Clarke has presented his Senior British Open trophy for display at Royal Portrush.

He also handed over his winner’s medal, as well as a special commemorative medal which the R & A awarded to past Open champions to mark the 150th anniversary of the tournament which was staged this year at St Andrews.

His Senior British Open trophy now sits in a cabinet in the clubhouse entrance hall beside the Claret Jug and all his winning medals, next to the one which Fred Daly, a Portrush man, won at Royal Liverpool in 1947.

