Special moment for Royal Portrush

Darren Clarke with his Senior British Open trophy and medals at Royal Portrush. Photographed (left to right) – Kath Stewart-Moore, president of the Ladies Branch; Sir Richard McLaughlin, club preside

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Wednesday 7 September 2022 9:27

DARREN Clarke has presented his Senior British Open trophy for display at Royal Portrush.

He also handed over his winner’s medal, as well as a special commemorative medal which the R & A awarded to past Open champions to mark the 150th anniversary of the tournament which was staged this year at St Andrews.

His Senior British Open trophy now sits in a cabinet in the clubhouse entrance hall beside the Claret Jug and all his winning medals, next to the one which Fred Daly, a Portrush man, won at Royal Liverpool in 1947.

Read the full story in this week's Chronicle newspaper.

