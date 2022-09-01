Local clubs in action at finals weekend in Tramore

The opening weekend of the AIG Cups and Shields All-Ireland Finals is upon us with Tramore hosting this weekend’s AIG Barton Shield, AIG Senior Cup and AIG Junior Foursomes finals.



Sixteen quarter-finalists are confirmed for the AIG Men's and Women's Senior Cups, with Lahinch being represented in both competitions.



Athenry, Naas, The Island, Carton House, Lee Valley, Lahinch, Cushendall and Tandragee will all compete looking to win the AIG Men's Senior Cup.

In the AIG Women's Senior Cup, Roscommon, Wexford, Laytown and Bettystown, Dun Laoghaire, Douglas, Lahinch, Royal Portrush and Royal County Down will all compete for the title.



Roscommon are also represented in the AIG Barton Shield quarter-final line-up that gets underway on Thursday morning alongside Rosslare, Castle, Castleknock, Cork, Galgorm Castle, Tralee and Donaghadee.



Finally, Cahir Park, Dunmurry, Killymoon, Malahide, Bearna, Edmondstown, Rathdowney and a second Tralee team will be in action in the AIG Junior Foursomes.



Play begins on Thursday with the AIG Barton Shield and AIG Junior Foursomes quarter-finals.

The AIG Women’s Senior Cup quarter-finals take place on Friday and the men’s equivalent begins on Saturday before all event winners are decided before Sunday afternoon.